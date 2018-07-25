Samsung expected to showcase new smartwatch soon

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. is widely expected to unveil its new smartwatch soon, possibly around the time it takes the wraps off its Galaxy Note 9 phablet slated for next month, industry sources said Wednesday.



According to US tech media CNET, Samsung accidentally leaked the image of the upcoming smartwatch on its US website, which was removed later.



An official from the South Korean tech giant, meanwhile, claimed the company has no fixed plans for the release of new devices other than its new phablet.





Industry watchers have been predicting Samsung would apply a new brand name for its smartwatch, named the Galaxy Watch, as it registered the title to the Korean Intellectual Property Office in June.The image captured by CNET showed Samsung adopting the new name.The new Galaxy Watch is expected to come with the Bixby 2.0 voice recognition system and run on the Tizen operating system, market watchers said.Samsung is widely expected to unveil more new products within this year, including an artificial intelligence speaker and a desktop PC. (Yonhap)