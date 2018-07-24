Defense chief, DSC commander contradict each other on martial law plan

NATIONAL

Controversy escalated Tuesday over the defense chief’s alleged attempts to delay briefing Cheong Wa Dae on a martial law document, with the defense security commander offering an account that contradicts the defense chief’s explanation.



During a meeting with lawmakers, Defense Security Commander Army Gen. Lee Suk-koo said he had told Defense Minster Song Young-moo that the document was a “grave issue” and Song acknowledged its seriousness during the briefing on March 16.



In the document titled “Wartime Martial Law and Joint Action Plan,” the Defense Security Command said it could consider declaring martial law during a massive protest against former President Park Geun-hye in March last year.



“I told Minister Song that it was serious situation, and he also took it seriously,” said Lee. “Under the instruction of the Defense Ministry, I gathered relevant information and reported them to the minister.”







Defense Minister Song Young-moo. Yonhap