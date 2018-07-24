Dismantlement of NK missile test site to have ‘positive effect’ on denuclearization: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

This July 22, 2018, satellite image released and annotated by 38 North on Monday, July 23, shows what the US research group says is the partial dismantling of the rail-mounted transfer structure, at center, at the Sohae launch site in North Korea. 38 North said North Korea has started dismantling key facilities at its main satellite launch site in what appears to be a step toward fulfilling a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un at his summit with President Donald Trump in June. (Yonhap-38 North)

Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday said it believes North Korea’s reported decision to dismantle a key nuclear test site will have a “good effect” on denuclearization, seeing it as a step forward amid the perceived lack of progress in US-North Korea talks.Pyongyang began dismantling key facilities at its Sohae satellite launching station, including a rocket engine test stand and a rail-mounted processing building, where space launch vehicles were assembled before being transferred to the launch pad, according to a report by 38 North, a US-based North Korea-monitoring website. The site added that the move represents a “significant confidence building measure on the part of North Korea,” as the facilities are believed to have played a significant role in development of Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile program.“It will likely have a good effect on denuclearization,” Nam Gwan-pyo, a senior director from the presidential National Security Office, told reporters, referring to the recent report.“It is a better sign than nothing, and I believe (the North) is moving step by step toward denuclearization,” the Seoul official added.Experts interpreted the spotted movement as a crucial part of trilateral efforts among South Korea, the US and North Korea in declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended with an armistice agreement.“Washington is currently divided on declaring an official end to the Korean War on concerns surrounding the US troops on the Korean Peninsula and that they may lose the military option card they currently hold over North Korea,” said Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.“The dismantlement of the Sohae satellite launching station will alleviate such friction within the US and facilitate cooperation among the two Koreas and the US in the progress. The US is probably discussing with the North on when to officially announce and showcase the dismantlement -- like it did with Punggye-ri test site in April -- to make further progress toward their common goals,” he added.He also pointed out that the dismantlement, which reportedly began in the past two weeks, is in line with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s third official visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.Critics downplayed the report and warned that North Korea still has technology to launch ICBMs.“It is a positive step toward denuclearization, but North Korea still has transporter erector launchers, which are mobile missile launchers, and it knows dismantling the station would create a good showcase for the world,” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a visiting research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.“It’s too early to confirm anything because North Korea is just implementing what was discussed in the past. It has yet to announce and show the official dismantlement, and it’s difficult to say the move would be a crucial part of the denuclearization process.”The news comes nearly 40 days after the landmark summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump said in Singapore that Kim had committed to destroying a “major” missile engine test site, without revealing details.Sohae, situated on the northwest coast of North Korea, is a facility designed for putting satellites into orbit. Rocket engines are easily repurposed for use in missiles and the international community has labelled Pyongyang’s space program a fig leaf for weapons tests. Sohae has been the North’s primary rocket launch site since 2012.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)