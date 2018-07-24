Army major general under investigation for sexual harassment allegations

NATIONAL

A two-star Army general is under investigation over sexual harassment allegations, an Army official said Tuesday, the latest in a series of scandals involving top military officials.



The Army launched the probe into the major general after it received a report Monday that the official hugged his female subordinate and kissed her cheek on the weekend. The Army withheld his name, position and area of assignment, pending investigation.









"The major general has been suspended. Based on the facts that have been confirmed so far, (the Army) has decided to dismiss him from the current post," the official said on condition of anonymity."The Army expresses deep regret over this case, and will sternly handle it in line with related laws through a thorough investigation," he added.The case broke less than two weeks after an Army brigadier general was dismissed from his post for sexual abuse allegations.In response to the unceasing series of sexual abuse, Defense Minister Song Young-moo underscored earlier this month that "rooting out sexual violence by those in power is a new task of our times." (Yonhap)