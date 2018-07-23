Key part for 2 nuclear reactors undergoes quake test

NATIONAL

A key system for South Korea's nuclear power reactors underwent an earthquake resistance test on Monday, its developer said.



Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. carried out the test on its Man-Machine Interface System (MMIS) for the Shin Kori-5 and Shin Kori-6 nuclear power reactors earlier in the day in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, to see if it properly functions while withstanding a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.



As a key system that controls reactors' overall operations and safety functions, the MMIS was localized by Doosan Heavy and has been installed in the Shin Hanul 1 and 2 nuclear power reactors.



A group of citizens look around the construction site of the Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear power reactors in Ulsan on May 10, 2018. (Yonhap)

"After analyzing today's inspection, we will conduct another round of tests, if needed," said Nah Ki-yong, an official at Doosan Heavy.A group of 40 citizens observed Monday's inspection. The group was formed earlier this year to take part in safety check activities during the construction of the reactors.The two Shin Kori reactors are now being built in the southeastern city of Ulsan, and as of the end of June, they were about 35 percent complete, according to the government. Shin Kori-5 is to be completed in March 2022 and No. 6 by March 2023.South Korea's southern cities, including Pohang and Gyeongju, have recently been hit by earthquakes, sparking calls for tougher measures to protect people from any possible fallout from nuclear reactor-related disasters. (Yonhap)