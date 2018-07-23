[Photo News] 2018 Waterbomb Festival blasts summer heat

On the first day of the event, K-pop stars, such as Hyolyn and Jessi, appeared as guests with performances that doubled the fun.
The second day was a blast as Black Pink members showed up on Sprite Island, the name of a stage at the event, in outfits that matched the soft drink brand’s colors. Jennie donned a green off-the-shoulder top with short pants, while Jisoo wore a green cropped blouse with white shorts.
Black Pink also held a dance performance. Activities involving water guns were held to beat the heat.
Photos by Yonhap
Written by Kim Hye-soo