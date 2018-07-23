Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] 2018 Waterbomb Festival blasts summer heat

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Jul 23, 2018 - 17:45
  • Updated : Jul 23, 2018 - 17:45
The annual WaterBomb Festival was held Friday and Saturday at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul.

On the first day of the event, K-pop stars, such as Hyolyn and Jessi, appeared as guests with performances that doubled the fun. 



The second day was a blast as Black Pink members showed up on Sprite Island, the name of a stage at the event, in outfits that matched the soft drink brand’s colors. Jennie donned a green off-the-shoulder top with short pants, while Jisoo wore a green cropped blouse with white shorts.

Black Pink also held a dance performance. Activities involving water guns were held to beat the heat.

Photos by Yonhap
Written by Kim Hye-soo





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114