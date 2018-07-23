[Newsmaker] Soldier victims of chopper crash honored in funeral service

Around 1,000 bereaved family members, close friends, the minister of national defense, Navy chief of staff, Marines and others attended the service to pay their respects.
Before chief funeral commissioner Maj. Gen. Jun Jin-goo read the funeral speech, he read out the names of each of the departed Marines, as mourners lamented the victims. Jun praised the victims and said the five deceased soldiers will always be remembered.
|The Marine Corps holds a funeral service for the deceased Marines of the Surion helicopter crash in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Yonhap)
The victims are to be moved to the Daejeon National Cemetery where deceased patriots and soldiers are buried in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, at 6:30 p.m.
The Marine Corps helicopter Surion MUH-1 crashed on the landing strip at the Navy’s 6th Air Command in Pohang on July 17, killing five of the six Marines aboard and leaving one injured. The injured soldier is still hospitalized in critical condition.
The Marine Corps plans on making a joint investigation committee in order to determine the cause of the accident and establish measures to prevent future such accidents.
A memorial will also be erected for deceased Marines.
By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)