Hyundai Mobis increases AI use for improved efficiency

The move came in line with the company’s latest efforts to shift into a software-centered company and to diversify the use of AI in research and development.
The AI-based software screening system, dubbed Mobis Artificial Intelligence Software Testing, jointly made with a professor of South Korea’s top science and technology university KAIST, will screen new software based on algorithm made by researchers, the company said.
By automating the process, Hyundai Mobis expects to enhance work efficiency, shortening the time it takes to develop software while improving accuracy.
|(Hyundai Mobis)
“With MAIST replacing 50-70 percent of researchers’ workload, they are now able to work in a creative environment, focus on speeding up software creation and boost capabilities in algorithm development,” Hyundai Mobis said.
By the second half of this year, Mobis will implement MAIST in all software-based areas, advance driving assistance systems and eco-friendly vehicle research as well as at its global software research center in India.
As vehicles are becoming increasingly automated, about 30 percent of a vehicle is expected to be made up of software in 2030 from the current 10 percent, according to global consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
A chatbot named MAIBOT has also been introduced to help researchers search through roughly 200,000 software-related documents. Mobis plans to adapt the AI system in different parts of the company by next year.
As part of its long terms plans to beef up its software capabilities, the company will increase the number of human resources in the area to 4,000 professionals by 2025 from the current 800, it said.
Hyundai Mobis hired former Continental engineer Carsten Weiss as the vice president of its in-vehicle infotainment software development division this May.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)