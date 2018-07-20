Plan to deploy tanks in Seoul included in martial law document: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

The government confirmed Friday that the martial law document drawn up by the Defense Security Command during the Park Geun-hye administration included a plan to deploy tanks in Seoul, censor the media and block the National Assembly from ending the emergency action.



Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said during a press briefing that there were key differences from the usual plans for martial law, such as the people who would be in command, indicating the document in question was designed for implementation.



The controversial martial law document “Wartime Martial Law and Joint Action Plan” was first released by an opposition lawmaker and a human rights activist group earlier this month. The Defense Ministry submitted the appendix to the document to Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday, Kim said.



“We realized the (newly submitted) document was totally different from other regular martial law documents drafted by Joint Chiefs of Staff every two years,” Kim said. “We expect a thorough investigation to discover whether the document was designed for implementation.”





Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom. Yonhap