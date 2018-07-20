Go to Mobile Version

[Newsmaker] Court reviews arrest warrant for fatal child abuse case

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jul 20, 2018 - 13:13
  • Updated : Jul 20, 2018 - 15:25
A day care worker accused of fatal child abuse entered the Seoul Southern District Court Friday morning for a hearing to review the warrant for her arrest.

Accompanied by Gangseo police officers, the 59-year-old woman was seen covered up in a black hat and mask in front of the court around 10 a.m. Asked if she admitted to killing the 11-month-old victim, Kim reportedly did not say a word. 

The suspect enters the Seoul Southern District Court Friday morning. (Yonhap)

The day care worker allegedly suffocated a 11-month-old child to death by covering him with a blanket, then pressing down with her full body weight on Wednesday afternoon.

Police had received a report of a “baby not breathing” around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency medical staff said the boy had already been dead when they arrived.

By Catherine Chung (cec@82@heraldcorp.com)

