[Newsmaker] Court reviews arrest warrant for fatal child abuse case

NATIONAL

The suspect enters the Seoul Southern District Court Friday morning. (Yonhap)

A day care worker accused of fatal child abuse entered the Seoul Southern District Court Friday morning for a hearing to review the warrant for her arrest.Accompanied by Gangseo police officers, the 59-year-old woman was seen covered up in a black hat and mask in front of the court around 10 a.m. Asked if she admitted to killing the 11-month-old victim, Kim reportedly did not say a word.The day care worker allegedly suffocated a 11-month-old child to death by covering him with a blanket, then pressing down with her full body weight on Wednesday afternoon.Police had received a report of a “baby not breathing” around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency medical staff said the boy had already been dead when they arrived.By Catherine Chung (cec@82@heraldcorp.com)