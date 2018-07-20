Jin Air under fire for sudden cancellation of international flight

Flight LJ075, originally scheduled to depart at 10:05 p.m., was canceled due to “poor maintenance of the aircraft,” according to airport authorities.
“When it was past 9:40 p.m. (the original boarding time), I asked if the plane was going to leave any time soon. All they said was ‘we will let you know in an hour,’” a passenger said.
It was not until 11 p.m. that the airline announced that the flight would not be leaving.
|(Yonhap)
Passengers reportedly complained to crew members that the announcement was made “too late” and demanded compensation. Some passengers further alleged the airline only delayed the announcement to 11 p.m. in order to justify canceling its flight due to night flying restrictions.
Gimhae International Airport’s night flying restrictions, prohibit any takeoff, landing or ground operations in order to limit aircraft noise in between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day.
The budget airline has been reportedly “vague” in its replies to passenger requests for a full refund or hotel compensation, with no specific plan announced.
By Catherine Chung (cec@82@heraldcorp.com)