[Weather] ‘Fire Friday’ in Korea in the middle of summer

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Friday’s weather in Korea will reach a daytime high of 38 degrees Celsius, extending the record for the hottest day of the year so far.Koreans often refer to Friday nights out as “bulgeum,” meaning fire Friday or burning Friday, but this time the expression rings true in a more literal sense.The weather agency forecast that even the coolest region in Korea will have a daily high of 32 C.Daegu is forecast to reach 38 C and Gumi, Pohang and Andong 37 C. Night time temperatures will hover around 25 C.The temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, under the influence of the North Pacific anticyclone.In South Jeolla and Gyeongsang Provinces, fine dust is predicted to rise to “bad” levels.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)