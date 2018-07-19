Defense minister offers condolences to chopper crash victims, vows

NATIONAL

Defense Minister Song Young-moo (Yonhap)

Defense Minister Song Young-moo on Thursday offered his personal condolences to five deceased victims in this week‘s chopper crash and vowed to get to the bottom of it to prevent a recurrence.In a letter to the victims’ families, Song also pledged that his ministry would do its best to give “respectful treatment and compensation commensurate with the troops‘ sacrifices.”“The soldiers, who passed away while doing their best to fulfill their mission until the end, are true heroes who sacrificed themselves for the people,” he wrote in the letter.The minister pledged to ensure that the bereaved families’ opinions will be reflected in the formation of a team that would exhaustively look into the matter.“(The authorities) will thoroughly investigate it to ensure that the cause of the accident will be verified without any suspicion,” he said.“We will also craft fundamental measures to prevent such an accident from being repeated again,” he added.The MUH-1 Marineone, the Marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion helicopter, crashed at a military airport in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, killing five of the six marines aboard and injuring the other.