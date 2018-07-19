[Graphic News] Mayweather, Clooney lead world's highest paid entertainers

WORLD

American boxer Floyd Mayweather was named the world’s highest-paid entertainer on a list that saw actor George Clooney take the No. 2 spot with the highest annual pay of his career.Reality star Kylie Jenner, 20, came in third on the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list, largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States.Forbes compiled its 2018 list estimating pretax earnings from June 2017-June 2018, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB and interviews with industry experts and celebrities themselves.