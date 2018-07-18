[Advertorial] GS chief highlights balance in business portfolio

BUSINESS

GS Chairman Huh Chang-soo (GS Group)

GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo on Wednesday called for balance in the group’s business portfolio and its ecosystem for growth in a rapidly changing environment.At a quarterly meeting attended by around 150 C-level executives and senior officials across GS affiliates, Huh emphasized both astuteness and balance in terms of discovering new businesses and making investments.“We should always closely monitor changes in the market and our customers, and be bold in investing in new businesses for the next five to 10 years,” Huh said.“And as the world changes as fast as now, we need to create an ecosystem in which we can cooperate with others for co-growth, so we don’t solely rely on ourselves.”One of the changes in Huh’s mind is possible increases in chances of doing business in North Korea. Huh had earlier ordered preparations for joint business projects between the South and North.Regarding the recent introduction of the weekly 52-hour system, the chairman also highlighted work-life balance, asking the group’s executives to help employees work smart. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)