Lotte Liquor’s Kloud beer sells 41,000 boxes in Cambodia

|Models pose in front of a van wrapped with Kloud beer advertising in Cambodia. (Lotte Liquor)
As part of the company’s move to expand its sales to Southeast Asia, Kloud beer entered the Cambodian market in February.
According to Korea International Trade Association, over 41,000 boxes of 330 milliliter bottles were sold from February to May.
The number accounts for 63 percent of the 66,000 boxes of South Korean beer exported to Cambodia.
With its launch in Cambodia, the company said it engaged in diverse marketing via television and social media as well as advertising on public transportation such as tuk tuks, targeting young consumers.
Lotte Liquor exports Kloud beer to 20 other countries, including the US, Australia and China.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)