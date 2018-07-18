S.M. Entertainment composer Yoo Young-jin booked for false license plate

ENTERTAINMENT

Yoo Young-jin (Yonhap)

S.M. Entertainment composer Yoo Young-jin, 47, was booked without detention for swapping the license plate on his motorcycle according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday.Yoo used another license plate on his imported vehicle because it had not passed environmental testing requirements in Korea. He bought the motorcycle in March and swapped the license plate with that of his other motorcycle.This finally came to light in May after a motorcycle accident in Seoul. As Yoo filed for insurance coverage for the accident, the insurance agency found out the license plate had been switched.S.M. Entertainment apologized for Yoo’s behavior and said that Yoo would take full responsibility.The police also sent the motorcycle case, which involves five people, to the prosecutors.Yoo is known for producing hit songs for popular singers and K-pop groups such as BoA, EXO and Red Velvet.By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)