Marine Corps helicopter crash in Pohang leaves 5 dead, 1 injured

Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said the Surion (MUH-1) carrying six passengers crashed on the landing strip at the Navy’s Sixth Air Command in Pohang around 4:45 p.m. The helicopter was landing when it crashed from 10 meters above ground and caught fire, according to the authorities.
|(Yonhap)
Rescue workers arrived on the scene five minutes after the crash, and one passenger was transferred to a nearby hospital, the authorities said. The fire was put out by the military around 5 p.m. One firefighter is reported to have been injured. The helicopter was on a test flight following maintenance.
“The helicopter crashed while it was on its test flight. The military will launch an investigation team to find the exact reasons for the accident,” a military official said.
