S. Korea’s military intelligence agency allegedly orchestrated defection of NK waitresses

South Korea’s military intelligence organization orchestrated the defection of North Korean waitresses from a restaurant in China in 2016, a local news agency has reported, disputing the restaurant manager’s claim their defection to South Korea was led by the country’s top spy agency.



According to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, a source familiar with the issue said the defection was initially led by the Defense Intelligence Command, whose agents convinced the manager to leave with the 12 waitresses from Ryukyung Restaurant in Ningbo, China, and head to Shanghai to board a flight abroad.



The National Intelligence Agency was involved in the late stages of the process, helping manager Ho Gang-il and his staff travel to Kuala Lumpur, get to the South Korean Embassy there and eventually enter South Korea, the source said.



“As far as I know, the defection case was initially led by the Defense Intelligence Command,” the source told the Yonhap News Agency. “The National Intelligence Agency was allegedly involved in the process of leaving Shanghai, moving to a third country and entering South Korea.”







Anti-North Korea activists protest against the idea of repatriating North Korean waitreeses. Yonhap