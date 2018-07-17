S. Korea investigates N. Korean coal trans-shipped to its ports

Voice of America’s Korean-language site reported Tuesday that an annual UN sanctions committee report initially pointed to Incheon and Pohang as “final destinations” but recently made a change to refer to them as “ports for transshipment.”
North Korean coal was transported from the North’s ports of Wonsan and Chongjin to the Russian port of Kholmsk between July and September last year on six occasions. The coal was then unloaded at docks and reloaded onto two vessels, which were registered in Panama and Sierra Leone.
|(Yonhap)
The Panama-registered ship arrived in Incheon on Oct. 2 and the Sierra Leone-registered vessel carrying 5,000 tons of North Korean coal arrived in Pohang on Oct. 11 last year, according to the UN report.
The shipment of North Korean coal to Pohang alone could be valued around $325,000 if the per-ton price is set at $65.
VOA raised a possibility of the North Korean coal shipped to South Korea being exported to other countries.
Asked about the shipments, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official said that relevant authorities are investigating the cases.
“Our government is making diplomatic effort necessary to implement the UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea in close coordination with the international community,” ministry spokesperson Noh Kyu-duk said at a regular briefing on Tuesday.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry learned about the cases earlier than the UN sanctions committee, he noted.
The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in August last year, which banned exports of coal from the North along with other minerals to cut off an important source of foreign currency Pyongyang needs to fund its nuclear weapon and missile programs.
Seoul and Washington remain committed to implementing sanctions against North Korea to force it to give up nuclear and missile weapons programs, but critics warn against a crack in the sanctions regime amid ongoing engagement with the North over denuclearization.
The US last week accused North Korea of smuggling refined petroleum products into the country through ship-to-ship transfers beyond the quota of 500,000 barrels per year allowed under UN sanctions. It asked the UN to order an immediate halt to all transfers of oil to the country.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)