Seventeen’s new EP dominates online charts

(Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop boy band Seventeen’s new EP “You Make My Day” is dominating online music charts.The group released the EP on Monday night, and within hours, saw multiple tracks from the record chart in the top 100 on a number of charts including Bugs, Melon, Mnet and Genie Music.As of Tuesday morning, the lead single from the EP “Oh My!” was at number seven on the online streaming service Bugs, while other tracks from the EP “Holiday” and “Come to me” charted at number 39 and number 44, respectively.“You Make My Day” is the group’s fifth EP and has six tracks. Both the psychical and online editions were released simultaneously Monday, prompting the group to trend on major web portals including Naver on the same day.Speaking to local media in a press conference, member of the group Mingyu revealed the title of track six “Our dawn is hotter than day” is reflective of the group’s real life, as the group often works on its music and rehearses into the early hours of the morning.Seventeen will perform the lead single “Oh My!” for the first time on M Countdown on Thursday.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)