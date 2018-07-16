Go to Mobile Version

S. Korean tourist wounded in Philippines shooting

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 16, 2018 - 20:38
  • Updated : Jul 16, 2018 - 20:40

A South Korean tourist suffered a gunshot wound in the Philippines at the weekend, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.


The man in his 40s came under attack by an unidentified assailant while getting into a taxi in Manila. He ran away and the armed man fired several rounds at him.


One of the shots hit his left shin. He was taken to a hospital and the wound is not life-threatening, according to the ministry.


The South Korean Embassy in Manila asked local police to conduct a thorough probe into the case and offered consular services for the victim, it added.


In May, a South Korean national residing in Manila was shot to death by an armed man.


Three months earlier, a South Korean restaurant owner in Lapu-Lapu City sustained multiple gunshots while in his car from two armed men riding a motorcycle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead soon after.


Two South Koreans lost their lives in similar incidents in the Southeast Asian country last year. A total of 48 South Koreans were killed in the nation from 2012-2016, according to government data. (Yonhap)

