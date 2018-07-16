Main opposition party picks professor to lead internal reform

Korea's main opposition party on Monday announced its choice of Kim Byong-joon, a professor who served as a key aide to late President Roh Moo-hyun, as its new leader.
If the decision is approved by the national committee of the conservative Liberty Korea Party (LKP), Kim will spearhead reform measures for the troubled party.
His formal job title will be chairman of the party's emergency reform task force -- the LKP is reeling from its crushing defeat in last month's local elections. The party, which has more than 110 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, is suffering deepening internal rifts.
Kim served as senior policy secretary to Roh, a liberal figure who's still admired by many Koreans, from 2004-2006.
He also worked as deputy prime minister for education in 2006.
He returned to public attention when former President Park Geun-hye selected him as a nominee for prime minister in 2016 in the face of fierce public criticism over her leadership.
Park, however, withdrew the nomination amid a backlash.
He's currently professor of public administration at Kookmin University in Seoul.