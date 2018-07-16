More office workers opt for quick, grab-and-go lunch: survey

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

More office workers prefer quick takeout food from convenience stores or coffee chains for their lunch hour, amid changes introduced in the country’s work culture with shortened hours, industry data showed Monday.Convenience store chain operator CU said that at its 44 stores located in Seoul’s business districts Jung-gu, Jongno and Gangnam, sales of grab-and-go food went up by 30 percent from July 2 to 11, compared to the same period of the previous month.During this period, sales of prepackaged meals increased by 28.9 percent, while instant cup noodles rose by 32.5 percent.Sandwiches and pastries also saw sales go up by 22.5 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively.According to Starbucks Korea, sales of sandwiches and portable food products increased by 20 percent in the second quarter this year, while the number of customers who took out drinks has significantly increased.“More office workers seem to want to save time during lunch and finish work on time, so they prefer grab-and-go food to have a quick lunch,” said Starbucks Korea manager Seo Jeong-min.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)