[Weather] Korea braces for hottest day of the year

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Residents in South Korea will see the hottest day of the year so far on Monday, with the daytime highs well into the thirties.The Korean Meteorological Administration has issued heat wave warnings in Gyeongsang Province, Chungcheong Province and parts of Jeolla Province, while heat wave advisories are in effect in most regions of the country.The temperature in Seoul will reach 33 degrees Celsius in the daytime, with the highs elsewhere ranging from 32 C in Incheon and Busan to 37 C in Daegu.The weather agency advised people to take extra care to avoid heat-related illness such as heatstroke or exhaustion, as the sweltering summer heat continues. It advised people to wear sunscreen and sunglasses, long-sleeved shirts and hats when outside.Fine dust levels will remain “good” in most parts of the country throughout the day, except in Busan and Ulsan, where the particles are projected to linger.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)