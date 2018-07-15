[From the Scene] ‘We exist’: Korean queers seek visibility through pride parade

NATIONAL

When Ryu Hee-seon, 25, attended her first queer parade in 2011, she could not help but burst into tears. A young lesbian who had very limited exposure to the queer community at the time, she had never seen so many sexual minorities all at once before.



“Not many universities (in Korea) have queer groups on campus, and my school had none. I had nowhere to turn to,” she told The Korea Herald.



“Seeing so many queers at the parade made me realize other possibilities for the first time -- that may be I don’t have to be alone all the time. And that’s when I cried.”





Participants march through central Seoul at the Pride Parade in central Seoul on Saturday, waving a rainbow-colored South Korean national flag, among others. (Yonhap)

A parent, whose daughter is a transwoman, holds a sign that says "Mom loves you the way you are" at the annual Seoul Queer Culture Festival in central Seoul, Saturday. (Claire Lee/ The Korea Herald)

An anti-gay rally is being held outside the Seoul City Square where the annual Seoul Queer Culture Festival is taking place. (Yonhap)

Korean conservatives hold South Korean and American flags as they participate in an anti-gay protest while the annaul Seoul Queer Festival is being held in central Seoul, Saturday (Claire Lee/ The Korea Herald)

(Yonhap)

Anti-gay protestors participate in a rally while the annual Seoul Queer Festival takes place in central Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)