US-N. Korea summit medallions to be up for sale

Medallions that commemorate the historic US-North Korea summit will be sold here, a local TV shopping channel operator said Sunday.The Singapore Mint will present the US-North Korea summit 2018 medallion to commemorate the historic occasion which took place in Singapore on June 12.The gold medallion, weighing 15.55 grams and measuring 27 millimeters in diameter, will be priced at 1.21 million won ($1,067) here, with the silver version priced at 89,000 won, according to Hyundai Homeshopping.Customers who have placed their order will receive the medallions starting in September, the TV shopping operator said.At their historic summit in Singapore in June, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the US. (Yonhap)