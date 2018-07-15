Mirae Asset yields over 20% return from global ‘innovative firms’

BUSINESS

(Mirae Asset)

Mirae Asset Global Investments, a South Korean asset management company, has harvested returns of over 20 percent a year in its stock funds dedicated to investing in innovative firms, the company said Sunday.Mirae Asset G2 Innovator Fund, investing in innovative companies in the United States, China and Taiwan, has generated some 33.02 percent of yearly returns, the highest among all Korean stock funds, according to an estimate by fund evaluator KG Zeroin on Wednesday.The secret behind the yield is the fund’s diversified portfolio from stock markets of the US and China because of the two global major powers’ “low correlation,” according to Mirae Asset Global Investments.Other high-return stock funds managed by Mirae Asset Global Investments include Mirae Asset Global Growth Fund that performed with 23.53 percent yearly returns.These stock funds invest in “a selected few companies” with “long-term potential for growth,” screened through a set of quantitative and qualitative analyses, according to the firm.This is part of Mirae Asset’s move to offer investors instruments devoted to innovative firm investment, such as an exchange-traded fund listed on the Kospi in August 2017, as well as an ETF managed portfolio launched in April this year.By Son Ji-hyoung