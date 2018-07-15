Samsung Electronics ready to become ‘first-mover’ in global 5G equipment business

BUSINESS

SUWON, Gyeonggi Province -- Samsung Electronics is ready to become a first mover in ushering in the new era of fifth-generation network systems with 5G network equipment technologies that sit above the competition, according to the chief of Samsung’s network equipment business.



“Right now, Samsung is really becoming a ‘first-mover’ in 5G, a technology that will bring new value to the world,” Kim Young-ki, head of Samsung Electronics’ network business division, said in a press conference Friday at the tech firm’s headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



Armed with technological superiority, thousands of skilled R&D engineers as well as immediate access to production sites, Samsung is an attractive equipment vendor for telecommunication companies working to successfully deploy fifth-generation services worldwide, he said.





Kim Young-ki, head of Samsung Electronics’ network business division (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung demonstrates no-latency UHD video streaming in a 5G network setting (Samsung Electronics)