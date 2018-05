NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A South Korean Army soldier fell to his death Wednesday in an apparent suicide from an apartment in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.A neighbor discovered the soldier’s body on the apartment’s flowerbed at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and called 112 to report the incident.The 20-year-old victim was identified as a private first class out on vacation.Officers found the victim’s cellphone and other belongings on the 15-floor staircase. They suspect he took his own life.Cheongju and military police are jointly investigating the exact cause of death.By Catherine Chung ( cec82@heraldcorp.com