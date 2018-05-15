KGCCI Innovation Awards applications open until May 31

BUSINESS

The Korea-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Tuesday it is hosting the KGCCI Innovation Awards to find innovative solutions to mutual problems and foster discussion and cooperation between Korean and German companies.All companies located in South Korea may apply or recommend other companies to one of the three following categories: business, sustainability and digitalization.The business sector covers innovation in new products, processes, organizational development, services and business models. The sustainability sector includes green technologies and workforce development.Innovation in digitalization includes digital technologies for production and service processes as well as business models.The winners will receive their awards in the presence of high-level guests from the business and political arenas of both countries at a ceremony on Sept. 14, according to KGCCI.Applications for the Innovations Awards are free of charge and irrespective of membership with the KGCCI. For more information, visit www.innovation-award.kr or call 02-3780-4659.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)