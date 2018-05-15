Korea joins int'l condemnation of terror attacks in Indonesia

NATIONAL

South Korea and four other middle power states issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning recent deadly terrorist attacks in Indonesia "in the strongest possible terms," another show of global unity against such an atrocious crime.The foreign ministers of South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia expressed their condolences and solidarity with the Indonesian government."We unequivocally condemn all acts, methods and practices of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever and by whomsoever committed, as it constitutes one of the gravest threats to international peace and security," they said in the document.The five nations belong to the MIKTA club, a consultative mechanism launched in 2013 on the occasion of the 68th UN General Assembly session. MIKTA is the combination of the initials of the countries.They pointed out that the continued and recent terrorist attacks across the world, most recently the Indonesia cases, have shown the urgent need for increased international cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorism.A series of bombing attacks in the Southeast Asian nations on Sunday and Monday killed at least 18 people and injured dozens of others."We remain united in combating terrorism through increased collaboration among MIKTA countries and other global cooperation," the ministers said.(Yonhap)