YouTube emerges as top app among Korean users

According to Wise App’s data on the app usage of Koreans in different age groups during the month of April, Korean teens spent some 7.6 billion minutes on the video platform during the cited period.
Those in their 20s spent 5.3 billion minutes on the platform. The figures for people in their 30s and 40s were 4.2 billion minutes and 3.8 billion minutes, respectively.
In total, Korean users spent 25.8 billion minutes on YouTube, 18.9 billion minutes on the messenger app Kakao Talk, 12.6 billion minutes on the web portal Naver and 4 billion minutes on Facebook.
The total amount of time Koreans spent on YouTube last month tripled from March 2016, when they spent 7.9 billion minutes on the app.
Korean teens in particular spend more time on YouTube than they do on other social media platforms, according to Wise App.
Compared to the 7.6 billion minutes they spent on YouTube, Korean teens spent 2.4 billion minutes on Kakao Talk, 1.6 billion minutes on Facebook, 1.1 billion minutes on Naver, and 700 million minutes on Naver’s webtoon service.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)