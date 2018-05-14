Senegalese expats join hike, learn about Korean history

|Senegalese expats take a commemorative photo on top of Naksan. (Foreign Ministry)
The event titled “Let’s Walk Together,” or “Marchons Ensemble” in French, was jointly organized by the Korea-Senegal Commerce, Industry and Culture Association and a community of Senegalese expats.
Over 70 people including expats, Senegalese Embassy staff and local university professors joined the hike, which took place at the Naksan Mountain Trail.
The participants learned about Korean history and culture as they hiked the trail, which is the eastern portion of Hanyangdoseong or the Seoul City Wall.
The wall was built in 1396 to surround Hanyang, modern-day Seoul, providing four entry points into the capital.
English translations were provided by tour guides, while South Korean professors of French literature and volunteers helped provide translations in French.
|Expats listen to explanations provided by a tour guide. (Foreign Ministry)
Upon reaching the top of the mountain, Senegalese Ambassador to South Korea Mamadou Gueye Faye gave a speech, expressing his hope that such civilian exchange would eventually expand into stronger cultural and economic cooperation.
The group then took a commemorative picture after looking around the Seoul City Wall Museum. The event wrapped up with a meal of galbitang or Korean traditional short rib soup.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)