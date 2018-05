WORLD

Chinese President Xi Jinping has emerged as the world's most powerful person, according to Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful people.Russian President Vladimir Putin ranked second, while US President Donald Trump was third.German Chancellor Angela Merkel was named the fourth most powerful person as well as the most powerful woman, followed by Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man.South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ranked 54th and 36th respectively.