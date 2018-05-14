Rival parties fail to find compromise in National Assembly impasse

NATIONAL

Members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party hold a meeting in front of the entrance to the main National Assembly hall on May 14, 2018. Floor leader Rep. Kim Sung-tae (center) demands a special counsel probe into the online opinion rigging scandal. (Yonhap)

The ruling and opposition parties failed Monday to find a compromise on a proposed independent counsel probe into an opinion rigging scandal, heightening chances of a clash, as the main opposition has party vowed to block a plenary session set for later in the day.National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun called a plenary meeting to be convened at 4 p.m. to accept the resignations of lawmakers running in June's local elections so that by-elections will be held the same day next month.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has vowed to do everything to derail the session unless the ruling Democratic Party agrees to a special investigation into allegations that a blogger with ties to a DP lawmaker manipulated Internet comments.The two parties have been wide apart, mainly on the scope of a special investigation.In an effort to narrow differences, the floor leaders of the two parties, as well as those of two minor parties, held a meeting in the morning but failed to find a compromise. Their deputies met in the afternoon, but no agreement was reached.Monday was the deadline for accepting the lawmakers' resignations so as to enable by-elections to be held in June. Otherwise, the by-elections will be put off at least until April next year, leaving people in the four constituencies without representation for nearly a year.The ruling party apparently believes it's better to hold by-elections now, when its popularity is running high, than to hold them next year. It says it's wrong to link the two unrelated issues -- the lawmakers' resignations and an independent counsel probe.But the main opposition party argues an independent counsel investigation is as important as the by-elections. LKP lawmakers have been blocking the entrance to the main National Assembly hall to prevent their ruling party counterparts from unilaterally holding a plenary meeting.The LKP's floor leader, Rep. Kim Sung-tae, urged the ruling party to agree to an independent counsel probe into the opinion rigging scandal, saying the party is ready to positively consider whatever demands the ruling party makes if a special investigation is agreed on."What the LKP wants is not a breakdown but negotiations," Kim said during a general meeting of its lawmakers in front of the entrance to the assembly hall, adding that the party is not against handling the resignations of the four lawmakers."What the LKP wants is to guarantee people's right to know as much as to guarantee people's right to representation," he said, referring to a special investigation.The ruling party's new floor leader, Rep. Hong Young-pyo, has said the party has always been supportive of efforts to uncover truth about the scandal, but it cannot accept an independent counsel probe if it is based on an assumption that President Moon Jae-in was elected through opinion rigging.It was unclear if the ruling party would push ahead and convene a plenary meeting when opposition lawmakers are vowing to use force to block it. The ruling party also needs support from minor opposition parties and independents in order to endorse the resignations with majority approval.At least 147 votes are necessary to pass the resignations. The ruling party has 121 lawmakers in the 292-member National Assembly and could collect up to 149 votes if like-minded minor opposition parties and independents attend a plenary session and vote alongside the ruling party. (Yonhap)