Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Black Pink’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ tops 300m views

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : May 14, 2018 - 11:44
  • Updated : May 14, 2018 - 11:44
The official music video for girl group Black Pink’s latest single “As If It’s Your Last” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

The video, released in June 2017, reached the mark at around 3 a.m. Monday, the group’s management agency, YG Entertainment, said Monday.

The video has gained the most views among K-pop music videos uploaded on YouTube last year. 

(YG Entertainment)

YG chief Yang Hyun-suk also congratulated Black Pink via Instagram, while apparently announcing an upcoming return for the group.

He added the hashtag, “BLACKPINK_will_be_coming_back_very_soon,” in his post, prompting excited responses from fans. 

(YG Entertainment)

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114