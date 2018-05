Black Pink’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ tops 300m views

ENTERTAINMENT

The official music video for girl group Black Pink’s latest single “As If It’s Your Last” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.The video, released in June 2017, reached the mark at around 3 a.m. Monday, the group’s management agency, YG Entertainment, said Monday.The video has gained the most views among K-pop music videos uploaded on YouTube last year.YG chief Yang Hyun-suk also congratulated Black Pink via Instagram, while apparently announcing an upcoming return for the group.He added the hashtag, “BLACKPINK_will_be_coming_back_very_soon,” in his post, prompting excited responses from fans.By Cho Yun-myung ( yunc39@heraldcorp.com