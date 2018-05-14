Black Pink’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ tops 300m views

The video, released in June 2017, reached the mark at around 3 a.m. Monday, the group’s management agency, YG Entertainment, said Monday.
The video has gained the most views among K-pop music videos uploaded on YouTube last year.
|(YG Entertainment)
YG chief Yang Hyun-suk also congratulated Black Pink via Instagram, while apparently announcing an upcoming return for the group.
He added the hashtag, “BLACKPINK_will_be_coming_back_very_soon,” in his post, prompting excited responses from fans.
|(YG Entertainment)
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)