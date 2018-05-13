NATIONAL

Ministry says no reports of S. Korean casualties in Indonesia bomb attacks By Yonhap Published : May 13, 2018 - 19:25

The foreign ministry said Sunday that there are no reports yet of South Korean casualties in a series of deadly bomb attacks in Indonesia‘s second largest city, Surabaya.



“Since learning about the attacks, South Korea’s embassy in Indonesia has been contacting police authorities and hospitals to check if there has been any harm to our nationals,” a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.



“As of now, there are no reports of any damage.”



The official added that the embassy has posted a notice on its website calling on South Korean residents in Indonesia to ensure their safety.



On Sunday morning, apparent suicide bombers reportedly attacked the Indonesian Christian Church, the Santa Maria Catholic Church and the Pentecost Central Church in Surabaya, killing more than 10 people and injuring dozens of others. (Yonhap)



