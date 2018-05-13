[Graphic News] Indians most eager for self-driving cars

WORLD

There is widespread interest about autonomous vehicles in India, Malaysia, China and South Korea, according to a survey by IPSOS in selected countries.The poll results show that 58 percent of global respondents were curious about the technology, but 13 percent swore they would never use it. Thirty percent reported their excitement.India, which records the highest number of road deaths across the globe, has the most people excited about self-driving cars. While 1 in every 10 road deaths is reported from India and 1,46,377 road deaths were recorded in 2017, 49 percent of respondents from India said they were intrigued by the idea of self-driving cars.Other countries like Malaysia, China and South Korea were also excited by the prospects of not having to drive a vehicle manually.