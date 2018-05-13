Ruling-opposition wrangling spills over to NK, US issues

NATIONAL

Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo delivers a speech in Ulsan on Sunday. Yonhap

Rival parties’ wrangling over the local elections and North Korean denuclearization continued Sunday, with the ruling Democratic Party accusing the opposition leader of damaging national interests.“(Liberty Korea Party) Chairman Hong is misleading (the public) as if the Moon Jae-in administration pleaded (with the US) to hold the US-North Korea summit on June 12, a day before the local elections,” said Rep. Back Hye-ryun of the Democratic Party.“According to Chairman Hong Joon-pyo’s words, the US government is interfering with South Korean elections, it is a very dangerous statement and Hong Joon-pyo must officially apologize to the US government.”Back was referring to Hong’s comments on Friday that the Seoul government was likely to have had a hand in setting the date of the US-North Korea summit.Speaking at a party convention in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Friday, Hong claimed that the Moon administration was trying to sway public opinion ahead of the June 13 local elections.“How much would North Korea and the Moon Jae-in administration have pleaded (with the US) to hold the US-North Korea summit before the local elections,” Hong said.“In the end, (the administration is) trying to bury the June 13 local elections with the South-North peace show.”Hong and his hard-line conservative party have criticized ongoing efforts to engage North Korea, accusing President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of putting up “a show of false peace.”Hong also accused the government of abandoning the economy in favor of the “peace show,” adding that he would send an open letter to the White House urging the Trump administration to achieve denuclearization without being fooled by the North.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)