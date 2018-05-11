Red Velvet recounts on performance in NK

ENTERTAINMENT

Red Velvet (South Korean joint press pool in Pyongyang)

Red Velvet talked about what it was like to perform in North Korea.The K-pop act attended a luncheon hosted by President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, as the girl band had visited Pyongyang last month to stage an art performance along with several other artists.Before the lunch meeting, Red Velvet recounted the performance of their hit tracks “Bad Boy” and “Red Flavor” in Pyongyang to the press.“The North Koreans were unfamiliar with our music, but still clapped for us a lot,” Red Velvet said. “We knew that North Korean leader Kim would come to the performance, but we weren’t aware that we would meet him (in person) after the performance. He had a warm attitude.”The five-piece group expressed the wish to perform for a similar occasion, regardless of the location.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)