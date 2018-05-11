Seventeen to hold exhibition for 3rd anniversary

ENTERTAINMENT

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop act Seventeen will hold a special exhibition to celebrate their 3rd anniversary since debut.The band’s management agency Pledis Entertainment released an official poster for the exhibition titled “17’S CUT – The Shining Moments of Seventeen and Carat for the Past 3 Years.” Carat is the nickname for Seventeen’s fans.The exhibition will take place at BREGA Artist Space at Seongdong-gu, Seoul from May 26 to June 3. A total of 11 groups of visitors will be permitted entrance every day, each visit running for 50 minutes.Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased online through Melon Ticket from Monday for officially registered fans and from upcoming Saturday for others.The 13-piece band debuted on May 26, 2015 and has been continuing a formidable career, releasing the hit tracks “Without You,” “Thank You” and “Clap.” Seventeen will officially debut in Japan on May 30 with new album “We Make You.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)