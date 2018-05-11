N. Korea vows to halt unannounced missile tests

NATIONAL

Yonhap

North Korea has promised to not carry out unannounced missile tests and to abstain from other activities hazardous to commercial aviation in a recent meeting with officials of the International Civil Aviation Organization, an American media report said Friday.North Korean authorities recently delivered such promises to visiting officials of the international aviation body while disclosing they have completed their nuclear weapons program, Voice of America reported, citing ICAO spokesman William Raillant-Clark.The spokesman told VOA that high-ranking officials of ICAO visited Pyongyang from May 7-9 for a meeting with officials at the North's General Administration of Civil Aviation.The meeting came after the Pyongyang regime decided to halt additional nuclear and intercontinental missile experiments at a plenary session of the ruling Workers' Party on April 20.North Korea has up until now conducted ballistic missile tests without giving advance notification to relevant international organizations, like ICAO and the International Maritime Organization.Meanwhile, Pyongyang officials expressed interest in resuming international aviation services to North Korea and opening new routes through its airspace, the spokesman said, adding ICAO welcomed such proposals.ICAO also reacted positively to Pyongyang's request for support in the language training of North Korean pilots and air controllers, he added.According to officials in Seoul, North Korea has recently proposed opening an international air route that will link Pyongyang and Incheon's flight information regions to a third country. (Yonhap)