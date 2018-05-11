Police to seek arrest warrant for model in nude photo leak

NATIONAL

Police said Friday they will seek an arrest warrant for a female model suspected of leaking a photo of her male colleague posing nude during a drawing class at a university.



The Seoul Mapo Police Station said that the suspect, a 25-year-old only identified by her family name, Ahn, could destroy evidence or flee. She has been in police custody since Thursday evening.



The suspect faces possible charges of using a device to take obscene photographs in violation of laws regarding sex crimes, police said.







Ahn allegedly took the photo secretly and posted it on a radical feminist website after she had an argument with the victim about sharing the rest area with other models. The suspect and victim had just met on the day of the incident.The picture went viral, traumatizing the victim. The victim is apparently having difficulties sleeping and getting on with his daily life, police said.Ahn lied during police questioning that she had lost her cellphone when she had in fact thrown it out to avoid being caught. She apparently said she never expected it to be "such a big deal."Police are also investigating two users from the feminist site after the victim filed a complaint accusing them of writing sexual slurs and belittling comments in relation to the picture. (Yonhap)