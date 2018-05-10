SUNY Korea establishes development advisory committee

NATIONAL

Participants pose at the opening ceremony of SUNY Korea Development Advisory Committee at SUNY Korea campus in Songdo, Incheon, Tuesday. (SUNY Korea)

The State University of New York Korea established a development advisory committee to make improvements as a leading institution in the age of the “fourth industrial revolution,” the school said Thursday.The 13-member Development Advisory Committee led by former Health and Welfare Minister Lim Chae-min, aims to lay the groundwork for SUNY Korea to become the first US university in Korea to lead in innovative education for Asia, the school said.“I am glad to take part in this group for SUNY Korea, which is offering a new paradigm of university education. As the committee chief, I will do my best for the school’s continued development and enhancement,” said Lim, the newly appointed chief, in the opening ceremony Tuesday.The members of the committee include former Minister of Science and Technology Oh Myung, former lawmaker Yu Pil-woo, Sohn Wook, a former head of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology and experts from all social sectors, the school said.“It feels new to finally create this advisory committee, as I have worked for a long-term development plan and strategy of the school. I believe the school’s prestige and value will increase with the participation of the members who have great expertise in their own fields,” University President Kim Choon-ho said.According to the university, the committee will hold regular meetings twice a year in May and November to discuss strategy and plans for the school’s enhancement and provide support for comprehensive management processes, including donations, admissions, advertisement.SUNY Korea was founded in Songdo, Incheon in 2012. It received a high mark in school evaluation conducted by the Incheon Free Economic Zone.By Jo He-rim, Lee Hong-seok (herim@heraldcorp.com)