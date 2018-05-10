[Newsmaker] Shutting down NK nuclear test site presents numerous challenges

With North Korea pledging to close down its nuclear test site as a part of its own denuclearization efforts, the focus is on how the shutdown process will unfold under the watch of the international community.
During his summit with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in last month, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un said he would invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the US to watch the dismantling of the Punggye-ri facility in North Hamgyong Province.
But the shutdown process is expected to be a much more complicated task than many have predicted, analysts said, given the technological challenges of closing down the nuclear site and the danger of radioactive exposure.
Since its first nuclear test in 2006, North Korea has conducted all nuclear tests at Punggye-ri site, including the latest and most powerful one last year. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests in total with five of them taking place at the North Portal.
|Google’s satellite imagery of Punggyeri nuclear test site. 38 North
Such frequent tests have raised the speculation that the North Portal might be unfit for additional tests, as its underground facilities at Mt. Mantap has been hugely damaged in the aftermath of explosive blasts from the previous tests.
According to South China Morning Post, a group of Chinese geologists concluded the powerful sixth nuclear test has turned the mountain “into fragile fragments,” which could lead to radioactive dust escaping through cracks or holes.
“It is necessary to continue monitoring possible leaks of radioactive materials caused by the collapse incident,” Wen Lianxing, a geologist with the University of Science and Technology of China, who led the Chinese research team, told the Hong Kong newspaper.
With the East Portal shut down after the first 2006 nuclear test, the two remaining tunnels -- the South Portal and West Portal -- appear to be the only available sites for additional nuclear tests.
US-based North Korean analysis website 38 North asserted that the two portals remain “viable” for nuclear tests, corroborating Kim Jong-un’s assertion that there are two tunnels at Punggyeri site in good condition.
During the inter-Korean summit, Kim told Moon that two tunnels at the nuclear test site remains “alive and well,” playing down international speculation that the site was so badly damaged by nuclear explosions that it can no longer be used.
“Two mountainous areas accessible by the South and West Portals remain viable, and could support future underground nuclear testing if there were to be a political decision to do so,” 38 North said in its analysis.
Most recently, there has been a series of reports suggesting that North Korea took initial steps to close down Punggye-ri site. US broadcaster CBS reported that the North Koreans have started pulling cables from the tunnels at the test site.
Although North Korea has yet to confirm the reports and there is no specific information about at which site the removal work took place, intelligence sources here suspect it would be a South Portal.
“There is an indication that we haven’t noticed before at South Portal,” said an anonymous intelligence source, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We believe it is likely to be a part of the North’s effort to shut down the nuclear site.”
Compared to the nuclear-damaged North Portal, shutting down South and North Portal is considered to be a relatively less complicated process as no nuclear tests took place there.
One of the ways being considered is blasting explosives to shut down the underground tunnels at Punggye-ri site, but the method looks too dangerous as it can lead to the collapse of Mt. Mantap and massive leak of radioactive material.
Suspected of being afflicted with “tired mountain syndrome,” Mt. Mantap is to be already weakened, with its surrounding rock being extensively fractured and increasingly permeable due to the series of nuclear tests.
“Blowing up the entre nuclear facility at Mt. Mantap is a really dangerous idea,” said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Far East Institute. “It could result in a massive leak of radioactive material.”
Given the risks involved in detonating explosives to shut down the nuclear site, some analysts have proposed a “burial,” using a mixture of lime and sand to seal every tunnel and bury it well below the ground.
Whether North Korea and international inspectors would agree on this option is doubtful, because the process would require longer period of work and presence of numerous experts.
Another challenge is getting rid of residual nuclear material -- such as plutonium and enriched uranium -- which might well remain at the nuclear site even after the facility is buried.
“Plutonium and enriched uranium can be excavated easily. With reprocessing works, they can be used for nuclear warheads… It needs to be transformed completely through chemical process,” Seo Gyun-ryul, a nuclear engineer and analyst at Seoul National University, said in a media interview.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)