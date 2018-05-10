[Newsmaker] Shutting down NK nuclear test site presents numerous challenges

NATIONAL

With North Korea pledging to close down its nuclear test site as a part of its own denuclearization efforts, the focus is on how the shutdown process will unfold under the watch of the international community.



During his summit with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in last month, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un said he would invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the US to watch the dismantling of the Punggye-ri facility in North Hamgyong Province.



But the shutdown process is expected to be a much more complicated task than many have predicted, analysts said, given the technological challenges of closing down the nuclear site and the danger of radioactive exposure.



Since its first nuclear test in 2006, North Korea has conducted all nuclear tests at Punggye-ri site, including the latest and most powerful one last year. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests in total with five of them taking place at the North Portal.



Google’s satellite imagery of Punggyeri nuclear test site. 38 North