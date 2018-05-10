Moon quietly marks first year in office

NATIONAL

Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in`s message to the public posted on this social media account. Yonhap

Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday marked the first year of President Moon Jae-in’s term without fanfare, with the president conducting affairs as usual and a small concert being held at the presidential office.According to Cheong Wa Dae officials, the president conducted his duties as usual, dealing with outstanding issues, including those concerning the upcoming US-North Korea summit.The date and location of the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump -- critical to Moon’s plans for establishing peaceful relations with the North -- have yet to be announced.In a message to the public posted on Cheong Wa Dae’s social media accounts, Moon pledged to continue toward the goal of “building a country worthy of being called a country.”“Above all, it was a year of trying to give the people pride for being citizens of the Republic of Korea,” Moon said in the message, listing the priorities of his administration, such as improving inter-Korean relations and ridding the country of the “malpractices of old days.”Saying that the tasks set for this administration remain far from completion, Moon went on to ask for the people’s continued support.“It is the people that is changing the world. It is the people who are building a just Republic of Korea. I am simply being with the people,” he said, adding that his administration is undeserving of the high public support.Moon’s approval rating set a record for South Korean presidents, hitting 84 percent at the time of his inauguration. Although figures have fluctuated, Moon’s approval rating has yet to dip below 60 percent, according to data from Gallup Korea.“The fact that the Moon Jae-in administration was created by the people will never be forgotten. The voice of the plaza will be remembered. I hope to hear the words ‘things have changed a lot. Life is better,’ when (I) near the end of my term.”By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)