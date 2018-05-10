S. Korea proposes holding high-level inter-Korean talks next week: official

NATIONAL

South Korea has proposed holding high-level talks with North Korea next week to discuss follow-up measures on agreements reached by their leaders during their recent summit, a unification ministry official said Thursday.



Seoul's unification ministry made the proposal earlier this week and is currently awaiting the North's answer, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.



"We are making arrangements with the North for the high-level meeting, and when the date is determined, we will let you know," he said. "We expect that the meeting could take place in the middle of next week."





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un talk on a bridge in Panmunjeom on April 27. (Yonhap)

He declined to elaborate, but the meeting will be aimed at discussing follow-up measures to agreements by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their historic summit held April 27 at the truce village of Panmunjom.Moon and Kim signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other, open a joint liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong and vowed various economic cooperation efforts.He said that during the high-level talks, it would be possible to discuss the issue of South Korean citizens detained in the North.Following reports that the North has freed three American detainees, concerns are growing over the fate of South Korean people held in the communist state.According to the unification ministry, six South Korean citizens, including three Christian missionaries, are being held in the North on charges of spying for South Korea's spy agency.Earlier, an official of Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae told reporters that the government is "doing its best" to win the release of the detained individuals. (Yonhap)