Ex-President Park Geun-hye visits hospital for checkup on back pain: correctional service

NATIONAL

Former President Park Geun-hye, jailed for corruption and other charges, visited a hospital Wednesday for treatment for chronic back pain, police and correctional service sources have said.



A vehicle carrying Park arrived at the hospital in the southern district of Seocho at around 10:30 a.m., the sources said.



Park was sentenced to 24 years in prison in April pending an appeal over a massive influence-peddling and corruption scandal that removed her from office early last year.







Former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

She has visited hospital a few times since she was detained. In July last year, she received treatment for a toe injury she sustained in jail. She was also granted hospital visits in August and November for checkups over back and stomach pains and other tests.She has been detained in solitary confinement in the Seoul Detention Center, south of the capital, following her arrest in late March last year. She has refused to appear in her trial since the court extended her arrest warrant in October last year, claiming that she is not being tried fairly. (Yonhap)