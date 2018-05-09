Gang Dong-won invited to Cannes while promoting film

ENTERTAINMENT

Gang Dong-won (YG Entertainment)

Actor Gang Dong-won was seen late Tuesday on the red carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival.According to YG Entertainment, Gang was formally invited there as a guest while visiting the city to promote his upcoming film “Tsunami LA.” It is a disaster film set in Los Angeles, the first Hollywood flick for the 37-year-old actor.The agency did not comment on media reports that Gang met with French filmmakers for a potential role in a film made there.This year’s Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday and will be held until May 19.“Burning” by director Lee Chang-dong is the only Korean movie in the running for Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honor.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)